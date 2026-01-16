403
UK To Bolster Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure With GBP 20 Mln Support
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Britain said on Friday that it will boost its energy partnership with Ukraine with GBP 20 million following Russian attacks on the latter's energy sector.
A statement by the British government revealed that this new support will help Ukrainians' heating and power needs, providing energy to vital infrastructures.
In response, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "The people of Ukraine should be in no doubt - we will stand with you, both at home and on the international stage."
Commenting on the support, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper affirmed, "Today we are cementing our future-facing partnership with the expansion of our successful school twinning scheme to over 300 new schools - fostering new connections between our young people and helping build their confidence and skill sets for future success."
"Our support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Putin's barbaric war is steadfast, and our ongoing support for energy security and resilience will help to keep the lights on and Ukrainian homes warm when vulnerable civilians need it most," she said.
"Our bilateral ties extend far beyond the conflict, from opening new doors to trade and growth for British businesses, deepening defence cooperation, partnering to drive innovations in science and technology, and deepening our educational and cultural ties," she added.
The support is part of the UK-Ukraine "100 Year Partnership" deal. The total of UK support to the Ukraine energy sector has reached over GBP 470 million. (end)
