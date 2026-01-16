Democratic Republic Of Congo Copper Mining Industry Report 2025-2035: Detailed Information On Reserves, Production, Competitive Landscape, Major Mines, Exploration, And Development Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The DRC's copper market offers opportunities from improved operations at key mines and newly operational projects like Mutoshi, fueling moderate growth until 2025. However, potential declines loom post-2029 as reserves deplete. Short-term gains are driven by efficiency, while long-term strategies are needed.

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DRC Copper Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The "DRC Copper Mining to 2035" provides a comprehensive coverage on the DRC copper mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on copper production, reserves by country, and world copper prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's copper industry such as demand from end use sectors. It further profiles major copper producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

The DRC's copper output is expected to expand moderately by 3.1% in 2025, reaching driven largely by improved operational performance at key mines. Higher-grade ore from the Mutanda mine, stronger recoveries at Tenke Fungurume (TFM), and efficiency gains at the Kinsere mine are expected to support production growth in 2025. New production from the Mutoshi project, which began operations in September 2025, has added incremental volumes towards year-end. However, this growth will be partially offset by a production decline at Kamoa-Kakula mine, following temporary disruptions caused by flooding in the mine area.

The DRC's copper output is expected to gradually enter a decline phase from 2029, as several large deposits are approaching depletion, and high-grade zones in key mines are becoming exhausted. While ongoing ramp-ups and near-term expansions will support short-term production, output is projected to trend downwards as operations transition from peak to declining ore grades. Overall, through the forecast period (2025-2035), the DRC's copper production is forecast to reach 3,511kt by 2035, reflecting a modest CAGR of 0.9%.

Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the DRC copper mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the DRC copper mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy



To gain an understanding of the DRC copper mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on the DRC copper production

To identify key players in the DRC copper mining industry To identify major active, exploration and development projects

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Reserves

Gold production

Competitive landscape

Gold prices

Active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Mining taxes and royalties Appendix

Companies Featured



CMOC Group Ltd

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

Glencore plc

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd China Minmetals Corp

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900