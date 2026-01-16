7MM Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market Drug Forecast And Market Analysis Report 2024-2034: Addressing Unmet Needs, Late-Stage Pipelines And Functional Cure Therapies Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The CHB therapeutics market offers growth opportunities via emerging functional cures like bepirovirsen and selgantolimod, amidst challenges from patent expiries and generic erosion. Strategic R&D, robust pipelines, and innovative product introductions present avenues for revenue growth and competitive advantage.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the CHB therapeutics market including disease overview, epidemiology, disease management, current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D strategies, pipeline assessment, current and future players, and market outlook.

The hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a member of the Orthohepadnavirus genus, from the Hepadnaviridae family. HBV is transmitted through infected blood and body fluids, most commonly through unprotected sex and contaminated needles. HBV can also be transmitted from mother to child at birth, which is particularly common within highly endemic regions.

Acute hepatitis B is a short-term illness that occurs within the first six months following HBV exposure. However, if the body fails to clear the virus after six months, chronic hepatitis B (CHB) virus infection occurs. CHB is specifically defined by the presence of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in a patient's serum for at least six months. CHB is a lifelong disease for most patients, who are then at a high risk of developing life-threatening complications including liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The analyst forecasts the global CHB marketplace-which, for the purposes of this report, comprises seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan)-to experience growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven primarily by the highly anticipated arrival of CHB functional cures, which include GSK's toll like receptor 8 agonist, bepirovirsen; Gilead Sciences' toll like receptor 8 agonist, selgantolimod; Aligos Therapeutics' capsid protein inhibitor, ALG-000184; and Arbutus Biopharma's HBV surface antigen inhibitor, imdusiran. Nevertheless, patent expiries, generic erosion across the 7MM, and reductions in the diagnosed prevalent cases are expected to curtail market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Chronic Hepatitis B: Executive Summary

1.1 CHB market to experience growth from 2024-34

1.2 Gilead, GSK, Aligos, and Arbutus are key future players

1.3 Functional cure drugs are expected to address a major unmet need

1.4 Late-stage pipeline drugs will be a key driver of growth

1.5 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of CHB

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

4.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg status

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by cirrhosis status

4.4.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB with cirrhosis by cirrhosis stage

4.4.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB segmented by both HBeAg and cirrhosis status

4.4.9 Treated diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB segmented by both HBeAg and cirrhosis status

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for CHB (2024-34)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of CHB

4.5.2 Age-specific total prevalent cases of CHB

4.5.3 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of CHB

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

4.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

4.5.6 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg status

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by cirrhosis status

4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by cirrhosis stage

4.5.10 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg and cirrhosis status

4.5.11 Treated diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg and cirrhosis status

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.3 Strengths of the analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Development of a functional cure

7.3 Increased screening

7.4 Increased linkage to care

7.5 Awareness of preventative measures

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Functional cure

8.1.2 Combination therapy

8.1.3 Novel drug classes

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Endpoints

8.2.2 Inclusion/exclusion criteria

8.2.3 Combination therapies

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

13 Appendix

