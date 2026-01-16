Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Henley Passport Index Shines Spotlight On Kyrgyzstan's Global Mobility Position

2026-01-16 05:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. The Kyrgyz passport is ranked 75th in the Henley Passport Index, a comprehensive evaluation of the passports from 227 countries and territories, Trend reports via the Global Ranking 2026.

Holders of Kyrgyz passports now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 61 countries.

Among neighboring countries, Kazakhstan ranks 61st, Uzbekistan 75th, Tajikistan 81st, and Turkmenistan 87th, positioning Kazakhstan as the top performer in Central Asia according to the index.

Singapore continues to dominate the global rankings, offering its citizens access to 192 destinations without the need for a visa or with visa-on-arrival privileges. Japan and South Korea closely follow, securing second place in the rankings.

The Henley Passport Index, which assesses the passports of 199 countries and evaluates access to 227 travel destinations, serves as a comprehensive measure of global mobility, relying on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

