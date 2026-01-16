Peshawar Police Arrest Female Robbers, Three Snatchers In Separate Operations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar Police carried out two separate operations against criminals in different parts of the city.

Kothwali Police, along with the Ladies Police, conducted an operation and arrested two women involved in robbing other women. The suspects used to steal handbags, cash, and gold jewelry from women visiting commercial centers for shopping.

Police recovered cash worth Rs. 380,000 from their possession. A case in this regard was registered at Kothwali Police Station on January 2, 2026, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chamkani Police conducted an operation last night and arrested three dangerous snatchers - Imran alias Khamar, Abdullah, and Faryad - in an injured condition after a police encounter. The suspects were involved in looting citizens at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects opened fire while attempting to escape but were injured by gunfire from their own accomplices. Police recovered snatched mobile phones, a motorcycle, and weapons from their possession. Further investigations are ongoing.

Police officials stated that both operations were carried out under the supervision of SP City Division Shahid Adnan, and operations against criminal elements in the city will be further intensified.