MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Homeland Announces Participation at Vancouver Metals Investor Forum, January 23-24, 2026

January 16, 2026 4:00 AM EST | Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) (" Homeland " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's Management team will be attending the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver from January 23-24, 2026. Homeland is looking forward to meeting with investors at the Company's booth during the event. Homeland CEO Roger Lemaitre has also been invited to present to attendees in the Speakers' Hall. More details about the conference and the presentation by Homeland's CEO Roger Lemaitre are included below.

Roger will be joining Jeff Clark of Paydirt Prospector during Session 2 commencing 11:00 am PT on Friday, January 23, after which Roger will be available for a Q&A session at the Homeland booth following the session.

Conference Details

Date: January 23-24, 2026

Location: Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC

Presentation Details

Date: January 23, 2026, 11:40 am PT

Location: Speakers Hall

Register:

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

For further information, please contact:

Roger Lemaitre

President & Chief Executive Officer

Homeland Uranium Corp.

Tel: 306-713-1401

Email: ...

Investor Relations

Kin Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.