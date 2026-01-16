Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 61.30 Pb - KPC


2026-01-16 05:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose up by 10 cents to USD 61.30 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 60.20 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures went down USD 2.76 to USD 63.76 pb, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures went down USD 2.83 to USD 59.19 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

