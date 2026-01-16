403
Japan, Italy Pms Agree On Economic Security, Space Coop
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed Friday to elevate relations between Japan and Italy as a "Special Strategic Partnership" in order to further promote their ties in a wide range of fields, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, Takaichi and Meloni confirmed that they would further enhance partnership in the areas of security and defense, including the joint development of next-generation fighter aircraft by Japan, Italy and the UK, and welcomed ongoing coordination on defense cooperation activities planned for this year, the ministry said in a press release.
The two leaders also agreed to strengthen economic security cooperation, including efforts to reinforce supply chains for critical minerals and deepen collaboration in advanced technology fields such as artificial intelligence. They also welcomed progress in energy and infrastructure cooperation as well as expanding bilateral trade and investment, and agreed to establish a consultative framework for collaboration in space, an area where both countries hold expertise.
On regional and global affairs, Takaichi and Meloni confirmed continued cooperation toward realizing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific as they exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, including the East and South China seas and North Korea.
At a joint press conference after their talks, Takaichi said, "As the strategic environment surrounding the Indo-Pacific region is becoming increasingly severe, close cooperation among like-minded countries has become more important than ever for the peace and prosperity of the two nations and the region."
For her part, Meloni said that they had "promised cooperation to reinforce supply systems for critical minerals," highlighting economic security as a shared priority.
"We also reaffirmed that we should work together toward achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, strengthening the Middle East peace process, and ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.
The Italian premier also stressed that the trilateral fighter jet program with Japan and the UK was "more than a defense strategy," noting that it strengthens security in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific. (end)
