Right To Constitutional Remedies Under Article 32 Being Misused: SC
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said Article 32 is being misused by filing petitions even on adjournments in high courts.
“Article 32 is being misused. The number of cases filed under Article 32 are exponentially being increased. For everything, one adjournment, file Article 32 here. Especially those surrounding Delhi are filing Article 32 petitions. What is this? It is a misuse,” the bench said.
The top court said the petition filed under Article 32 is a gross misuse of the process of the court and of law, and dismissed it.
