White House Says Iran Halts 800 Executions As Trump Keeps All Options Open

White House Says Iran Halts 800 Executions As Trump Keeps All Options Open


2026-01-16 05:02:00
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The White House said Iran has halted around 800 planned executions following protests, adding President Donald Trump is closely monitoring developments and keeping all options open.
The White House said on Thursday that Iranian authorities have halted the planned execution of around 800 people following weeks of nationwide protests, adding that Washington is closely monitoring developments.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump had been informed that the executions, scheduled to take place earlier this week, were stopped.

Leavitt said the U.S. administration continues to assess the situation in Iran and that further steps remain possible, stressing that all options are still available to the president.

Iran has faced sustained nationwide demonstrations in recent weeks, driven by public anger over political repression, economic hardship and restrictions on civil freedoms.

Rights groups say the authorities have responded with mass arrests, lethal force and accelerated judicial processes, raising concerns about the use of executions as a tool to deter dissent.

Leavitt added that Trump and his national security team are tracking the situation“closely and continuously,” warning Tehran against further violence toward protesters.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for Iranian demonstrators and has warned that carrying out executions would trigger“very severe consequences” from the United States.

While the reported halt to executions may ease immediate international pressure, Washington says it remains vigilant as Iran's unrest continues and the situation on the ground remains volatile.

