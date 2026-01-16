403
Petrobras Hits 2.4 Million Bpd In 2025, Strengthening Brazil's Offshore Output Story
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Petrobras says 2025 oil production averaged 2.4 million barrels per day, up 11% from 2024, while total oil and gas reached 2.99 million boe/d.
The company says both figures finished above the top of its guidance band, reinforcing confidence in a pre-salt driven ramp-up.
The milestone matters for Brazil's exports and public finances, but labor disruptions and political noise remain live risks.
Petrobras reported that its oil production averaged 2.4 million barrels per day in 2025, and that total oil and natural gas output reached 2.99 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Both measures, the company said, were about 11% higher than in 2024.
The headline is not only the volume. Petrobras framed the result as an outperformance versus its own planning corridor. Under the company's 2025–2029 Business Plan, production targets are monitored within a band that allows for variation.
Petrobras said 2025 ended slightly above the upper edge of that band for oil, and farther above it for combined oil and gas. For investors, that language is a deliberate signal: execution, not rhetoric, is doing the talking.
The operational logic behind the increase is familiar in Brazil's offshore model. Once new floating production units and wells are fully online, output can step up quickly, especially in pre-salt systems.
Pre-Salt Performance and Operational Resilience
Petrobras has been leaning on that engine, with project milestones and optimization work lifting production and supporting a path the company has described as rising further later in the decade.
Two names capture the scale of the pre-salt bet. At Búzios, successive projects have expanded installed capacity, including the P-78 vessel designed for 180,000 bpd of oil alongside significant gas handling.
At Tupi, a mature giant, performance still surprises: late-2025 reporting pointed to a brief pace equivalent to 1 million bpd, underscoring what targeted recovery and operational tweaks can still deliver.
Nationally, the stakes are large. Brazil's regulator has reported total output near 4.921 million boe/d in November 2025, including 3.773 million bpd of oil, showing how central offshore stability is to the wider economy.
Still, the risks are not theoretical. A wave of strike action in December 2025 tested contingency planning and triggered court-ordered minimum staffing.
For a company that underwrites both energy security and cash flow, discipline on operations will matter as much as ambition in forecasts, including guidance that points to higher peaks around 2028–2029.
