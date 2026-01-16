Trade Pantone's 'Cloud Dancer' White For Crisp Winter Blues: 10 Buys To Reset Your Style

Pantone has declared 'Cloud Dancer' its shade of 2026; an airy off-white, the colour of, well, clouds. I'm all for white in my wardrobe; particularly in the UAE where we are unimpeded by the film of urban grime that equals constant dry cleaning in other metropolitan hubs. Find the right shade for you, and somewhere along the spectrum of white will be a tone that adds radiance to skin and a twinkle to eyes and teeth. But colour of the year? I think we can do better. Coming off the back of a month of soirées and sequins, I'm in the mood for dialling things back and looking beyond the clouds to the crisp blue of a Dubai winter's day; optimistic and restorative.

Off-Duty Cool

The weather is perfect to be outdoors all day right now. Keep things low-key, local and in-the-know with a cap from the Jumeirah group's first leisurewear line.

Surf Style

You don't have to be a surfer to style out a long-sleeved swimsuit. With UPF50 protection, a surf suit is just the thing for the UAE's January beach scene.

Checks Take the Lead

If the lack of a school half-term break isn't keeping you from the slopes, Cordova's gingham ski jacket is just the ticket over old school navy salopettes.

The Hourglass Effect

For the post-festive season bikini averse, a one-piece with cut-out sides is a flattering option, creating an hourglass illusion.

Easy Elegance

If there's a better dress for brunching under a UAE January blue sky, I have yet to find it. Combining Mediterranean styling with comfort-first fit, whimsical mermaids decorate the skirt.

Tailored Blue

Impeccably tailored, Tom Ford's turtleneck satin playsuit sweeps down into a daringly open back, adding drama to the delicate mineral blue shade.

Say It in Style

The Italian fashion house Max&Co teams up again with word artist Pietro Terzini to express how every parent in Dubai feels after the extended winter school break.

Jorts Go Chic

One of the most Googled style terms last year was 'jorts', the jeans-shorts hybrid made infamous by Jimmy Fallon, and made chic by a host of Fashion Week influencers.

Shades of Blue

The light blue alligator strap on Piaget's 'Possession' watch is interchangeable with navy and lapis blue versions to cover a spectrum of skies.

A Calmer Arrival

Slick suitcase OG Rimowa has introduced 'powder blue' as a limited seasonal shade, designed to bring calm to the carousel.