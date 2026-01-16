UAE: Airshows To Pass Across 7 Emirates To Mark 'Day Of Solidarity'

The UAE Armed Forces and the "Emirates Knights Air Show" team will organise air shows on Saturday afternoon, January 17, in various emirates of the country.

Various types of helicopters and jet aircraft are participating in this air convoy, which starts from the capital Abu Dhabi, passing through the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

January 17 represents an annual occasion in which the people of the UAE remember the values ​​of determination, cohesion, solidarity, and their complete support for their leadership and national army.