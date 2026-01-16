UAE: Airshows To Pass Across 7 Emirates To Mark 'Day Of Solidarity'
The UAE Armed Forces and the "Emirates Knights Air Show" team will organise air shows on Saturday afternoon, January 17, in various emirates of the country.
Various types of helicopters and jet aircraft are participating in this air convoy, which starts from the capital Abu Dhabi, passing through the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
January 17 represents an annual occasion in which the people of the UAE remember the values of determination, cohesion, solidarity, and their complete support for their leadership and national army.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment