UAE: Friday Sermon Marks Anniversary Of January 17 Houthi Attack

The UAE will commemorate the fourth anniversary of the deadly Houthi rebel attacks on Abu Dhabi during the Friday prayers at mosques across the country today.

The weekly sermon titled 'Day of Determination' is dedicated to remembering the nation's resolve and resilience during the tragedy on that day.

“On January 17, the Day of Emirati Determination, the UAE takes pride in its loyal people who have stood firmly behind their leadership, embraced its vision, and achieved remarkable accomplishments," said the sermon. "Our Armed Forces have demonstrated unparalleled bravery and made the greatest sacrifices, proving their deep love for the nation's soil.”

What is Day of Solidarity?

On January 17, 2022, the Houthis targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both civilian infrastructure.

The attacks caused the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three civilians and injuring six others. The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday,“Every January 17, we reflect on the resolve, unity, and solidarity of the people of the UAE, who stand proudly behind their national flag to protect the country's achievements and uphold its global standing.”

He invited the public to tune in to national media channels tomorrow, Saturday, at 11:00am for the national anthem, as the nation renews its pledge and determination to continue advancing and elevating the UAE.

Marking the anniversary last year, President Sheikh Mohamed described January 17 as a day "when we remember the strength, resilience, and solidarity of the people of the UAE".