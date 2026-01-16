Family Being Pressured By Cops To Withdraw Case: Prashant Kishor After Meeting Family Of NEET Aspirant Who Died In Patna Girls' Hostel

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday visited the native village of a student from Jehanabad who died under suspicious circumstances at a girls' hostel in Patna while preparing for medical entrance examinations. He said that the family is alleging sexual assault and pressure from the police to withdraw the case even as the possibility of rape has not been ruled out even in the post-mortem report.

Kishor met the bereaved family and raised serious questions over the police investigation into the incident.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the family, Prashant Kishor said that the circumstances surrounding the student's death were deeply disturbing.

“The family alleges that the girl was sexually assaulted. The possibility of rape has not been ruled out even in the post-mortem report. There is widespread anger among local residents over this incident,” Kishor said.

He further alleged that the family is facing pressure from the police.

“The family has claimed that the current Investigating Officer is pressuring them to withdraw the case. This is extremely serious and unacceptable. The deceased girl's mother is a brave woman. She expressed that she would fight for justice for her daughter,” he added.

Prashant Kishor stressed that if there were any lapses in the initial investigation by the police administration, they must be corrected immediately.

He announced that he, along with the victim's family, would meet senior police officials on Saturday to demand a fair, transparent, and thorough investigation into the case.

“We will ensure that justice is delivered to the girl at all costs. If justice is denied, Jan Suraaj will take all necessary steps in a democratic manner, strictly within the framework of the Constitution,” Kishor asserted.

The incident has triggered strong reactions in the region, with growing public demand for accountability and a credible investigation into the girl's death.

Earlier on Thursday, Patna Police arrested the owner of the hostel.

The post-mortem report of the deceased was received on January 14.

In the report, doctors stated that“the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out,” raising serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Shambhu Girls' Hostel located under the Chitraguptnagar police station area in Patna on January 9.