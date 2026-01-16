India's Exports To China Rise By USD 5.5 Bn In 2025, Trade Deficit Hits USD 116.12 Bn

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports to China increased by USD 5.5 billion in 2025, reaching USD 19.75 billion and marking a 9.7 per cent rise over the previous year, according to annual trade data released by Chinese customs on Wednesday.

At the same time, Chinese exports to India surged 12.8 per cent to USD 135.87 billion, driving the bilateral trade volume to an all-time high of USD 155.62 billion. However, India's trade deficit with China widened to a record USD 116.12 billion, surpassing the USD 100-billion mark for the second time since 2023, reported PTI.

Comparison With Previous Year

In 2024, China exported goods worth USD 113.45 billion to India, while India's exports remained largely unchanged at USD 14.25 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 99.21 billion.

Observers noted that the USD 5.5 billion increase in Indian exports in 2025, though modest relative to the overall trade volume, points to a gradual diversification of India's export basket.

Shifts in Indian Exports

Products such as oil meals, marine items, telecom equipment, and spices have begun to gain traction in the Chinese market, even as domestic consumption in China faces sluggish growth.

India has also sought greater market access in sectors where it has comparative advantages, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural produce.

Key Takeaways

(KNN Bureau)