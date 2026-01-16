DGFT & MEA Release Updated Handbook On India's Strategic Trade Control System

MENAFN - KNN India)The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and other stakeholders, organised the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls (NCSTC) 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday.

The conference reviewed India's Strategic Trade Control (STC) framework governing exports of dual-use and sensitive goods, technologies, software, materials and equipment under the SCOMET regulations. It also enabled the exchange of international experiences and best practices in strategic trade controls.

Handbook Released

At the inaugural session, DGFT released the third edition of the Handbook on India's Strategic Trade Control System, prepared jointly with the Disarmament and International Security Affairs (D&ISA) Division of the MEA. The handbook outlines India's strategic trade control policies and procedures.

Policy, Compliance and Sectoral Discussions

NCSTC 2026 featured seven thematic sessions covering the STC system and SCOMET policy, including licensing and enforcement. Discussions addressed compliance, supply chain security, the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and Intangible Technology Transfer (ITT).

Sessions also focused on electronics, information technology, semiconductors and emerging technologies, along with compliance issues faced by academia and research institutions. Sector-specific discussions covered chemicals and biotechnology, aerospace and space, and defence exports and munitions controls.

Emerging Technologies and Participation

The conference examined frontier technologies such as quantum-related items, advanced computing, semiconductors, additive manufacturing, aerospace technologies and cyber security, in line with recent updates to the SCOMET List and non-proliferation goals.

Industry-led exhibition booths showcased emerging technologies, compliance tools and secure supply chain practices. The event was attended by over 500 participants, including government officials, exporters, industry representatives, compliance professionals, academics and international stakeholders.

Senior officials present included Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi, DGFT Director General Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (D&ISA) Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Department of Defence Production) Amit Satija, and Additional DGFT Rakesh Kumar.

(KNN Bureau)

