A Sun-Soaked Egyptian Hotspot Is The Most Reliable Place For This Easter Holiday

A sun-soaked Egyptian hotspot has topped a new list of the most reliable places to soak up Vitamin D over the Easter holidays.

Based on climate data from the last 25 years, the 'sun-reliability index' weighs up average high temperatures, daily hours of sunshine and the likelihood of rainfall, alongside affordability for holidaymakers.

Red Sea favourite Sharm El Sheikh came out on top, boasting a 98-100 per cent chance of sunshine, balmy highs of 30C and up to 11 hours of sun a day.

Close behind was Sal in Cape Verde, famed for its Caribbean-style turquoise waters, white-sand beaches and virtually zero chance of rain in April, according to data compiled by easyJet Holidays [].

Gran Canaria ranked third with pleasant 23C temperatures and just a five-15 per cent chance of rainfall on any given day.

Stuart Wright, customer director at easyJet Holidays, said:“After making it through the dark winter months, we know many of our customers are relying on April's Easter break to catch up on some much-needed vitamin D.

“For those chasing warmer weather at this time of year, nearby destinations across Europe and North Africa can be brilliant options and are well worth considering.”

Hurghada in Egypt, located practically opposite to Sharm El Sheikh, also made the index.

With high temperatures of 28C and a dry sun reliability score of 95-98 per cent, conditions are ideal for snorkelling, alongside making the most of its wide range of water parks.

A short hop from the Canaries, the Moroccan coast offers a change of pace, with surf town Agadir delivering sandy beaches and temperatures of around 24C.

Just three hours inland from Agadir lies Morocco's top tourist destination, Marrakech.

Around Easter, the city enjoys sun reliability of between 90-95 per cent, with highs of 27C.

For history-inclined families, Paphos also ranks highly, with around 87 per cent of April days bringing reliable sunshine and temperatures in the twenties.

Visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed Tombs of the Kings, where archaeological excavations are still ongoing.

Elsewhere, destinations such as Portugal's ever-popular Algarve and Sicily, off Italy's southern coast, continue to provide dependable spring escapes.

Faro in the Algarve boasts a sun reliability score of between 85-88 per cent, creating ideal conditions for warm coastal walks in temperatures of around 22C.

Similarly, Sicily offers easy hikes and sweeping views of Mount Etna, with travellers enjoying eight to nine hours of sunshine a day.

Stuart Wright added:“We know how important it is for customers to feel confident when booking a sunny Easter getaway.

“Which is why we've launched our new sun-reliability index to give customers extra reassurance when choosing where to go, helping set them up for a brilliant holiday experience.”

THE BEST EASTER SUN DESTINATIONS FOR 2026

1. Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Avg highs: 28–30°C | Sunshine: 10–11 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 98–100% | Chance of rain: <5%

2. Sal (Santa Maria), Cape Verde

Avg highs: ~25°C | Sunshine: ~9 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 95–100% | Chance of rain: 0–5%

3. Gran Canaria (South)

Avg highs: ~22°C | Sunshine: 8–10 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: ~95% | Chance of rain: 5–15%

4. Tenerife South

Avg highs: 22–23°C | Sunshine: 8–11 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 90–93% | Chance of rain: 7–10%

5. Paphos, Cyprus

Avg highs: 21–23°C | Sunshine: ~9 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 85–87% | Chance of rain: 13–15%

6. Hurghada, Egypt

Avg highs: ~28°C | Sunshine: ~10 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 95–98% | Chance of rain: <10%

7. Marrakech, Morocco

Avg highs: 26–27°C | Sunshine: ~9–10 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 90–95% | Chance of rain: ~10%

8. Agadir, Morocco

Avg highs: 23–24°C | Sunshine: ~9 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 90–93% | Chance of rain: 10–15%

9. Algarve (Faro), Portugal

Avg highs: 20–22°C | Sunshine: 7–8 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 85–88% | Chance of rain: 12–18%

10. Sicily (Catania/Palermo)

Avg highs: 20–23°C | Sunshine: 8–9 hrs/day | Mainly sunny days: 80–87% | Chance of rain: 15–20%