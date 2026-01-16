Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 CYB004 Study For Generalized Anxiety Disorder

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN), a clinical-stage neuropsychiatry company developing next-generation treatment options, announced it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 study of CYB004, a proprietary deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT) program for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). Topline data are expected in the first quarter of 2026. Interim CEO Eric So said the milestone supports Cybin's mission to deliver effective therapies for the roughly 6.8 million people in the U.S. living with GAD, half of whom do not respond to existing treatments. He noted CYB004's potential to provide convenient intramuscular dosing and emphasized the program's strong patent protection.

Cybin(R) is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

With promising class leading data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of novel drugs that provide effective and durable results for patients. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin analog, in Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine molecule in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The Company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

