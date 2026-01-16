Over 14,600 Maritime Transport Transactions Registered In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's maritime transport sector witnessed a robust and impressive growth in last year as the Ministry of Transport (MoT) completed 14,685 transactions from January to December through the Maritime Transport Affairs in 2025.

When compared on year-on-year basis this shows a whopping surge of 26.63 percent as in 2024 the maritime transport sector registered 11,596 transactions.

In a post on its X platform, MoT noted that it completed 2,966 transactions in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year through Maritime Transport Affairs.

The transactions were related to main services such as issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency (C.O.C) for safe manning, naval architect, and marine officer. The main service also includes maritime vessels (ownership transfer, renewal and registration); and foreign vessel engaged in operations in Qatar waters (data modifying and renewal).

The maritime transport transactions achieved the highest levels during the second quarter (April-June) of last year which stood at 5,042. This was followed by first quarter

(January-March) registering 3,356 transactions and third quarter (July-September) witnessing 3,321 maritime transport transactions.

As part of efforts to achieve the strategic objectives of Qatar's National Vision 2030, the Maritime Transport Sector maintains a close relationship with the International Maritime Organization and runs constant reviews of national legislation to ensure their compliance with relevant international legislation in the best interests of the Qatar.

The sector continuously strengthens coordination and cooperation ties with different stakeholders through participation in international meetings and working groups.

In a recent post on X platform, the Ministry of Transport renewed its call for the public to make use of the Darb mobile application which is a unified digital platform that allows users to access and manage a wide range of transport-related services across the country.

The Darb application provides users with streamlined access to the ministry's services across multiple sectors, including maritime and land transport.

The application allows users to log in securely through their National Authentication System (NAS) accounts, browse services by category, and submit or track applications electronically.

For maritime transport users, the platform offers services related to small vessels, including registration and management procedures.

The application also features a dedicated news section, keeping users informed about ministerial activities, international engagements, trials of new transport technologies, and other developments in the transport sector.

Qatar's maritime transport sector keeps pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends and latest publications.

It is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with MoT's strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations.

Qatar's ports also support the country's plan to diversify the economy by facilitating export and re-export operations, enhancing the ability of local industries to access foreign markets, and promoting maritime tourism.