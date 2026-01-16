Candidate Training Centre Celebrates Graduation Of Foundational Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the patronage of Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Manaai and in the presence of Deputy Chief of Staff for Education Maj Gen (Pilot) Salem Abdullah Al-Dosari, the Candidate Training Centre celebrated the graduation of the Foundational Course for Officer Candidates, Batch (25).

The course lasted four months, during which the candidates received intensive military and academic training programmes.

These included infantry and weapons instruction, military discipline, physical fitness training, as well as the development of leadership skills, contributing to their preparation and qualification to achieve the desired objectives in their forthcoming duties.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Brig. Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Henzab, Commander of the Candidate Training Centre, delivered a speech in which he welcomed all attendees and expressed his appreciation and thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of this course.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Education distributed certificates to outstanding graduates, followed by a military parade.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior QAF commanders and officers.