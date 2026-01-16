Katara International Amber Exhibition 2026 To Conclude Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Katara International Amber Exhibition 2026 will conclude today (January 16) at the Katara Cultural Village.

The exhibition witnessed a remarkable turnout from the public, amber enthusiasts, and those interested in its culture and history. Exhibitors also widely praised the high level of organization and the significant public engagement, reflecting the continued success of this year's event.

The exhibition pavilions saw a large number of visitors from various nationalities yesterday, who showed particular interest in rare pieces and antique materials, as well as artistic works that combine authenticity and innovation. This specialised cultural event has become one of the most prominent international events in the field of amber in the region.

In this context, Ahmed Ashkanani, owner of the“Shajari” shop participating in the Katara International Amber Exhibition 2026, confirmed that his participation stems from his passion for antique amber and his keenness to support enthusiasts of rosaries and heritage stones. He explained that the shop's name is inspired by the tree-like materials from which amber is extracted, and that the shop is based in Kuwait, specialising in providing genuine antique materials, rosary accessories, and everything related to vintage amber.

Ashkanani said,“We specialize exclusively in antique amber, and our participation in this exhibition is to support enthusiasts of antique rosaries and preserve this heritage. We strive to provide everything enthusiasts need, from rare pieces to raw materials that serve this refined hobby.”

He noted that this is his third participation in the Katara International Amber Exhibition, emphasizing his continued commitment to attending this event due to the opportunities it offers for networking and exchanging expertise. He added,“The exhibition gives us a great opportunity to expand our network of relationships, both commercial and with enthusiasts from the Gulf and Arab countries, and to meet people who share our passion and interest.”

Ashkanani pointed out that amber collecting is a refined hobby that attracts those with discerning taste. He praised the prominent position Katara holds in the region, affirming that Katara is the largest gathering of amber enthusiasts in the Arab world, a testament to Katara's management. Ashkanani expressed his gratitude to the Katara Cultural Village management for the excellent organization and generous support provided to the participants.

He praised the facilities offered from the moment they arrived in the country until their departure, emphasizing that these efforts reflect a high level of professionalism and a genuine commitment to the success of the exhibition.

For his part, Dr. Hani Fayez Hamad, owner of“Al-Massa Al-Haditha Trading,” affirmed that his participation in the Katara International Amber Exhibition reflects his interest in this refined hobby. He noted that the exhibition witnessed a large turnout from its very first day, but for him, the measure of success is not limited to the number of visitors or the volume of sales, but rather to the quality and distinction of the exhibits.

He explained that his booth is participating this year with a new and carefully selected collection of precious stones and genuine amber, including antique Omani stones crafted in an artistic style combining silver and wood, as well as amber pieces adorned with rare accessories imported from Belgium.