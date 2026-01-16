Onre Expands Independent Verification Of Onyc As Tokenized Reinsurance Sees Growing Use As Onchain Collateral

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnRe SAC Ltd., a licensed collateralized reinsurer and onchain asset manager, today announced the expansion of independent verification and transparency measures for ONyc, its tokenized reinsurance vehicle, as utilization of the asset increases across decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and liquidity protocols.

The update includes institutional NAV and reserve attestations through Apex, alongside DeFi-native verification of assets and operations via Accountable. The move comes as ONyc is increasingly being deployed as collateral across multiple onchain venues rather than held solely as a yield-generating asset.

According to OnRe, this shift reflects a broader change in how yield-bearing assets are evaluated in DeFi, with growing emphasis on liquidity, transparency, and behavior under real utilization conditions.

“As ONyc is used more actively across lending and liquidity markets, independent verification becomes essential,” said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of OnRe.“Market participants need to be able to model risk, understand NAV dynamics, and assess liquidity pathways, particularly when assets are used as collateral rather than passive investments.”

Supporting Collateral-Grade Use in DeFi

ONyc represents tokenized exposure to a diversified portfolio of reinsurance risk, with returns generated from underlying real-world insurance premiums rather than token emissions or onchain leverage. As adoption has increased, OnRe reports that ONyc is being used in lending markets, structured vaults, and secondary liquidity venues, where predictable performance and orderly unwind paths are critical.

To support this usage, OnRe has emphasized secondary market liquidity as part of its risk framework, aiming to ensure that leverage remains manageable during both normal and stressed market conditions.

“Liquidity is not an optional feature in collateral systems,” Rahman added.“It has to be treated as a core risk input from day one.”

Transparency to Enable Composability

The expanded verification framework is intended to improve ONyc's legibility for both institutional allocators and DeFi-native risk systems. In addition to headline yield metrics, OnRe provides disclosures around reserve composition, NAV performance, and portfolio structure, allowing third parties to evaluate drawdowns and model risk more effectively.

OnRe stated that greater transparency is a prerequisite for deeper integration across DeFi protocols, particularly as yield-bearing real-world assets begin to function as reusable capital rather than standalone yield products.

Looking Ahead

The company noted that long-term validation will depend on sustained collateral adoption, consistent liquidity under stress, and continued third-party verification. OnRe plans to continue expanding reporting and liquidity infrastructure as ONyc's role within DeFi evolves.

“DeFi does not need more yield,” Rahman said.“It needs assets that remain usable across market conditions.”

About OnRe

OnRe SAC Ltd. is a fully licensed, collateralized reinsurer and onchain asset manager connecting approximately $250 billion of alternative capital with the $800 billion global property and casualty reinsurance market. Through ONyc, its tokenized reinsurance vehicle, OnRe provides investors with access to diversified reinsurance exposure designed for resilient performance across market cycles. The company combines institutional risk modeling with continuous onchain liquidity to support modern reinsurance capital formation.

Media Contact

Sarah George

Head of Operations, OnRe

