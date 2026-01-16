FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY FEATURE“THE TROUBLE I SEE...”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary feature THE TROUBLE I SEE..., which will be available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms January 16, 2026, as well as DVD on January 20, 2026.

THE TROUBLE I SEE... offers an intimate look at two families fighting to stay connected despite a system designed to keep them apart. Using the Richmond City Jail's annual Father-Daughter Dance as its emotional centerpiece, the film follows Joey and Rashaan-two men who have cycled in and out of incarceration throughout their adulthood-and asks a fundamental question: how does a family survive when they are forced apart? Filmed over several years, the film is above all about family connection. Despite overwhelming obstacles, these families face their circumstances with humor, fierce devotion to one another, and remarkable charisma. The Trouble I See... reveals not just what the system takes from them, but what it cannot: the unbreakable bonds of family.

THE TROUBLE I SEE... was produced and directed by Patrick Gregory & Sally O'Grady, and co-written by Sandra Guardado, Patrick Gregory & Sally O'Grady. Participants interviewed include: Tonette Jones, Rashaan Williams, Jamillah Jones, Nikki Jones, Lamar Jackson, Brandy Jackson, Shaniya Laster Williams, Amy Cleaver Atkins, Joey Atkins, Alexis Atkins, Jo Jo Atkins, and Joan Meeks.

“The documentary THE TROUBLE I SEE... is, above all, about the unbridled love between family members-expressed through drama, tragedy, and also humor,” said filmmaker Sally O'Grady.“Set against the mechanisms of institutional control, it offers a subtle but powerful critique of carceral systems and the trauma they inflict on incarcerated individuals, their families, and entire communities.”

“We had no idea where the story would take us,” said filmmaker Patrick Gregory,“THE TROUBLE I SEE not only reveals the issues with incarceration and recidivism but also the essence of family in pure survival mode, doing the best they can while confronting circumstances that have all the cards stacked against them. I feel very fortunate to be allowed to witness such intimate moments.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE TROUBLE I SEE... directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

