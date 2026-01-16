403
Global Economy Briefing: January 15, 2026
Key Points
United States
The tone improved on the margin. Claims fell: initial 198k and continuing 1.884M, with the 4-week average down to 205k. Regional factories turned up.
Empire State rose to 7.70 and Philly to 12.6, with new orders at 14.4 and prices paid lower at 46.9. Trade prices were mixed: export prices +0.5% m/m, import prices +0.4% m/m, while import inflation stayed low at 0.1% y/y.
Natural gas drew 71 bcf, less tight than last week. The bigger story was funding. Foreign Treasury buying was $85.6B and overall net inflows were $212.0B, with net long-term transactions at $220.2B. The Fed balance sheet edged up to $6.582T and reserves to $3.062T.
Read-through: disinflation holds, the factory pulse is stabilizing, and the U.S. remains the global magnet for capital.
Europe and UK
Britain beat on growth but not on the mix. GDP rose 0.3% m/m and 1.4% y/y, with services up 0.2%. Industrial output was strong (1.1% m/m; 2.3% y/y) and manufacturing rose 2.1% m/m and 2.1% y/y.
Construction was the drag (−1.3% m/m; −1.1% y/y). The trade deficit was still large at £23.71B, though the non-EU gap narrowed slightly. Confidence improved (UK PCSI 49.2).
In the euro area, wholesale disinflation continued in Germany (WPI −0.2% m/m; 1.2% y/y). France stayed very low inflation (CPI 0.8% y/y; HICP 0.7% y/y).
Spain held CPI at 2.9% y/y (HICP 3.0% y/y). Core was 2.6% y/y. Wages cooled: euro-area wages 3.0% y/y and the labor cost index 3.3% y/y earlier this month, and the pattern continued here.
Activity was better: Italy's industrial production rose 1.5% m/m and 1.4% y/y. Euro-area output rose 0.7% m/m and 2.5% y/y. The weak spot was the external account: the euro-area trade surplus fell to €9.9B from €17.9B.
Long yields stayed high: Germany's 30-year auction rose to 3.450%, Spain's long auctions rose (50-year 4.024%; 15-year 3.670%), while Italy's 12-month bills eased to 2.112%.
Germany's annual GDP was 0.20%, a small improvement from −0.50%. Net: Europe is disinflating, but financing remains tight and the external cushion is thinner.
Asia-Pacific
China's credit pulse stayed firm. M2 rose 8.5% y/y. New loans were ¥910B and total social financing ¥2.21T, both above expectations.
Outstanding loan growth held 6.4% y/y. That supports activity, but it also signals targeted easing rather than a full reflation push. India's trade gap widened slightly to −$25.04B as imports rose faster than exports.
Money supply in India eased to 12.1% y/y in the prior release, but sentiment improved today (India PCSI 60.73). New Zealand surprised on the upside: PMI jumped to 56.1, while food prices fell again (FPI −0.3% m/m).
Singapore's non-oil exports fell 9.4% m/m and grew 6.1% y/y, with the trade surplus down to 2.205B.
Japan's flows swung risk-on: foreigners bought ¥1,141.4B of equities and bought ¥101.1B of bonds.
Latin America and Africa
Mexico's investment improved month on month (+0.9%), but was still down 5.5% y/y. Brazil's consumer demand looked better: retail rose 1.0% m/m and 1.3% y/y, and job creation was steady (CAGED 85.86k).
The weak spot was autos: production fell 15.8% m/m even as sales jumped 17.1% m/m, a classic inventory and base-effect split.
FX flows were still negative at −$1.696B, but less severe than earlier. Chile was not in today's dataset. South Africa sentiment improved (SA PCSI 49.27) but no new hard data were listed.
What it means
This was a“disinflation with pockets of demand” day. The UK is not in recession, but it is not rebalancing yet, because construction and the trade gap remain weak.
Europe is growing and disinflating, but higher long yields and a smaller trade surplus raise sensitivity to shocks.
The U.S. still attracts capital, which supports the dollar and keeps global funding anchored. China is supporting growth through credit, not a big stimulus wave.
Tilt: keep quality duration; prefer U.S. services and quality cyclicals; be selective in Europe until the external balance stabilizes; in EM, favor Mexico carry with improving activity, and treat Brazil as flow-sensitive despite better retail.
