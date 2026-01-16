Over 6 Kg Of Narcotics Seized In Tovuz, Two Detained

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 6 kilograms of narcotic substances have been discovered in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

Azernews reports, citing the Ganja regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, that officers of the Tovuz District Police Department detained 25-year-old Eshgin Alakbarov, a previously convicted drug courier, along with his peer Seymur Zeynalov.

During a search at Alakbarov's address, police found 3 kilograms 200 grams of marijuana and 3 kilograms 350 grams of hashish.

The investigation established that the suspects illegally brought the drugs into the country with the intent to sell them and had hidden the narcotics in the Tovuz district.

A criminal case has been initiated, and both individuals have been placed in preventive detention.