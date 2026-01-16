Russian Attacks Leave One Dead, Damage Homes In Kherson Region
According to him, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Sablukivka, Lvivske, Osokorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and Kozatske came under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.
Ten private houses and a private vehicle were damaged.
“One person was killed as a result of Russian aggression,” Prokudin emphasized.
According to the head of the regional administration, on Thursday, January 15, three people were evacuated from communities in the region that had been liberated from Russian forces.Read also: Russian drone attack s Ukrposhta vehicle in Sumy region
As Ukrinform previously reported, a 54-year-old man who sustained severe injuries on January 15 during a Russian drone attack in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district died in hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment