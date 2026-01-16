Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attacks Leave One Dead, Damage Homes In Kherson Region


2026-01-16 03:04:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to him, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Sablukivka, Lvivske, Osokorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and Kozatske came under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

Ten private houses and a private vehicle were damaged.

“One person was killed as a result of Russian aggression,” Prokudin emphasized.

According to the head of the regional administration, on Thursday, January 15, three people were evacuated from communities in the region that had been liberated from Russian forces.

Read also: Russian drone attack s Ukrposhta vehicle in Sumy region

As Ukrinform previously reported, a 54-year-old man who sustained severe injuries on January 15 during a Russian drone attack in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district died in hospital.

UkrinForm

