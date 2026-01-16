403
Zakat House Chief Stresses Continued Local Humanitarian Initiatives For Social Stability
Interview by Abdulaziz Al-Husseini
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Zakat House continues to implement its social and humanitarian initiatives and programs within the country, reflecting its approach toward localizing charitable work and enhancing its sustainable developmental impact.
This approach comes within the framework of supporting the pillars of family and social stability and strengthening cooperation between official bodies and civil society institutions, particularly in humanitarian, health and security dimensions, in line with the State's priorities and development plans.
Acting Director General of Zakat House Dr. Majed Al-Azmi told KUNA on the 44th anniversary of the Zakat House establishment, that "localizing charitable work and sustainable development projects within Kuwait tops Zakat House's priorities, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 and in implementation of the directives of the political leadership."
He said that Zakat House seeks to achieve this through awareness campaigns, seminars and conferences, in addition to signing agreements that contribute to delivering support to beneficiaries in a more organized and effective manner.
Al-Azmi noted that Zakat House adopts a community partnership approach in addressing health issues with humanitarian, social and security dimensions, alongside its orientation toward qualitative projects that contribute to treating and rehabilitating needy groups, including drug addicts, to help them recover and reintegrate into society.
In this context, he pointed to the recent signing of an agreement with the Ministry of Health to equip and rehabilitate an addiction treatment center, affirming Zakat House's keenness to support qualitative projects that enhance social stability.
He added that equipping the center falls within the House's commitment to supporting the national health system and strengthening preventive and therapeutic efforts in the public interest.
Al-Azmi stressed that such agreements consolidate the localization of charitable work within Kuwait and focus on projects with sustainable impact, stemming from Zakat House's responsibility to support the domestic front and strengthen social cohesion and stability.
Furthermore, he pointed out that Zakat House continues to implement various projects targeting different segments of society.
Al-Azmi added that Zakat House is keen to adopt initiatives that promote solidarity values and ease burdens on Kuwaiti families, noting its contribution of KD 250,000 to the "Faz'atkum Farha Lahum" campaign, aimed at assisting debtors inside Kuwait, in support of national campaigns announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs to settle debts of insolvent citizens.
He clarified that this support comes within Zakat House's continuous role in assisting debtors, who are eligible recipients of Zakat.
He also went on calling on benefactors to contribute to these campaigns to protect Kuwaiti families from collapse and enhance social stability.
Al-Azmi stated that Zakat House donated KD two million to the National Campaign for Settling Debtors' Debts, noting that this contribution comes as part of the House's social mission and its role in supporting needy groups.
He affirmed the permissibility of allocating Zakat funds for this purpose, given its virtue in relieving the distress of debtors unable to repay their obligations, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and solidarity within Kuwaiti society and the cohesion of the Kuwaiti family.
He said that Zakat House has provided thousands of prepaid cards in cooperation with several companies, covering dozens of markets and shopping complexes, enabling needy families to purchase food and essential supplies according to their daily needs.
Zakat House continues its efforts to support education and empower students through the signing of a cooperation agreement with Abdullah Al-Salem University to promote education and social solidarity, he added.
The agreement aims to provide financial support to students enrolled at the university, reflecting Zakat House's strategy of directing Zakat funds toward needy groups.
He also pointed to Zakat House's support for the "Abi Ata'allam" (I Want to Learn) project in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, as part of its support for sick children and enabling them to continue their education.
Zakat House continues to implement its projects and programs inside and outside Kuwait, in line with Kuwait's leading humanitarian role in supporting eligible groups internationally and enhancing social solidarity through developmental initiatives and partnerships with relevant entities that contribute to strengthening social stability. (end)
