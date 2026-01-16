182,827 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 182,827 A shares have been converted into 182,827 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 16 January 2026.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 31,587,492 A shares and 109,546,786 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 741,296,626.

Orion Corporation