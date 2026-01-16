BJP Shares Video Of Burning Hindu House In B'desh, Draws Comparison With Bengal's Murshidabad

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, highlighted a video showing the home of a Hindu teacher being gutted in Gowainghat, Sylhet, in neighbouring Bangladesh, and drew a comparison with the alleged similar incidents in the minority-dominated district of West Bengal.

BJP's Information Technology Cell chief and central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, shared the video on his social media handle X and claimed that the house of the said teacher was burnt down just because he was Hindu.

In his social media post, while referring to the video, Malviya compared the Bangladesh incident with similar cases in riot-hit Murshidabad district of West Bengal last year, where violent protests erupted against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“Much like how Hindu homes were earmarked and selectively targeted in West Bengal's Murshidabad, another chilling, targeted attack on a Hindu family has taken place in Bangladesh. The house of teacher Birendra Kumar Dey (“Jhunu Sir”) in Gowainghat, Sylhet, has been set on fire, only because he is a Hindu. This is not random violence. This is systematic, targeted persecution,” Malviya commented in his social media post.

Drawing reference to the gruesome incident at Gowainghat, Malviya also said that if Hindu Bengalis in West Bengal do not realise the threat, they will be subjected to a similar fate as it happened in the case of the gruesome lynching of father and son, Horgobindo Das and Chandan Das, at Samserganj in Murshidabad district during the riots there last year.

He also said that the incidents of Hindu lynching in Bangladesh should be taken as a warning for Hindu Bengalis in West Bengal.

“If Hindu Bengalis do not wake up now, the Mamata Banerjee regime will reduce them to the fate of Horgobindo Das and Chandan Das, who were brutally targeted and lynched to death while the state looked away. What is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh today is a warning for West Bengal tomorrow. The targeted killing and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh must awaken every Sanatani in West Bengal, before it is too late,” Malviya added.

Bangladesh has been in the news in the recent past over a series of gruesome killings of minority Hindus there.

Last month, protests erupted in several parts of the country over the gruesome killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh.

From Delhi to Kolkata and from Bhopal to Hyderabad, a wave of public anger and wrath spilled onto the streets as Hindu outfits hit the streets denouncing the targeted attack on minorities in the neighbouring nation.

The 25-year-old Hindu man, who worked in a garment factory in Bangladesh, was dragged on the streets, brutally thrashed to death by a frenzied mob, and then his lifeless body was set ablaze after being tied to a tree. He was accused of blasphemy by a coworker, following which the murderous mob, comprising radicals and extremist elements, barged into the factory, dragged him to the streets, and killed him ruthlessly.