Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heydar Aliyev Palace Marks Rashid Behbudov's 110Th Anniversary

Heydar Aliyev Palace Marks Rashid Behbudov's 110Th Anniversary


2026-01-16 02:04:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special creative evening dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of world-renowned artist and People's Artist Rashid Behbudov has taken place at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Culture Ministry.

The event was attended by government officials, members of the intelligentsia, and prominent figures from the arts community.

The evening began with a presentation of archival footage reflecting Rashid Behbudov's rich artistic legacy, offering guests a glimpse into the life and творчество of the legendary performer.

The artistic program featured performances by People's Artists Yusif Eyvazov, Salman Gambarov, Aygun Bayramova, Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, and Fidan Hajiyeva; Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov and Abbas Baghirov; as well as soloists Sevda Alakbarzadeh, Farid Aliyev, Zamiq Huseynov, Ilhama Gasimova, Rovshan Gahramanov, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Leyla Rahimova, Azad Shabanov, Anar Shushali, and Taleh Yahyayev.

The performers presented musical pieces dedicated to the memory of Rashid Behbudov, paying tribute to his enduring contribution to Azerbaijani culture and music.

s 110th Anniversary Held at Heydar Aliyev Palace**

A special creative evening dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of world-renowned artist and People's Artist Rashid Behbudov has taken place at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Culture Ministry.

The event was attended by government officials, members of the intelligentsia, and prominent figures from the arts community.

The evening began with a presentation of archival footage reflecting Rashid Behbudov's rich artistic legacy, offering guests a glimpse into the life and творчество of the legendary performer.

The artistic program featured performances by People's Artists Yusif Eyvazov, Salman Gambarov, Aygun Bayramova, Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, and Fidan Hajiyeva; Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov and Abbas Baghirov; as well as soloists Sevda Alakbarzadeh, Farid Aliyev, Zamiq Huseynov, Ilhama Gasimova, Rovshan Gahramanov, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Leyla Rahimova, Azad Shabanov, Anar Shushali, and Taleh Yahyayev.

The performers presented musical pieces dedicated to the memory of Rashid Behbudov, paying tribute to his enduring contribution to Azerbaijani culture and music.

MENAFN16012026000195011045ID1110606511



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search