Heydar Aliyev Palace Marks Rashid Behbudov's 110Th Anniversary

A special creative evening dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of world-renowned artist and People's Artist Rashid Behbudov has taken place at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Culture Ministry.

The event was attended by government officials, members of the intelligentsia, and prominent figures from the arts community.

The evening began with a presentation of archival footage reflecting Rashid Behbudov's rich artistic legacy, offering guests a glimpse into the life and творчество of the legendary performer.

The artistic program featured performances by People's Artists Yusif Eyvazov, Salman Gambarov, Aygun Bayramova, Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, and Fidan Hajiyeva; Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov and Abbas Baghirov; as well as soloists Sevda Alakbarzadeh, Farid Aliyev, Zamiq Huseynov, Ilhama Gasimova, Rovshan Gahramanov, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Leyla Rahimova, Azad Shabanov, Anar Shushali, and Taleh Yahyayev.

The performers presented musical pieces dedicated to the memory of Rashid Behbudov, paying tribute to his enduring contribution to Azerbaijani culture and music.

