Saiyami Kher: Have Been A Fan Of Swanand Kirkire's Work, Wanted To Do Something With Him
Sharing her excitement, Saiyami said,“I have always been a fan of Swanand's work and wanted to do something with him. I truly feel he is a treasure and so incredibly gifted such a fantastic writer, actor, and now a composer. It's incredible how much one man can do.”
The actress is happy to work with Gulshan, with whom she was previously seen in“8 A.M. Metro.”
“I was so happy when Gulshan agreed to come on board because we've worked together on 8 A.M. Metro and I share a certain comfort with him. He's such a sport and wonderful to work with.”
Gulshan describes the collaboration as a creative continuation rather than a conventional reunion.
He shared, "I loved working with Saiyami, loved spending time with her,and getting to know her over Glitch & 8 am Metro. Some people are just really nice to be around & she is one of them. We have a wonderful camaraderie and onscreen chemistry. I jumped at the opportunity of creating something along with her again. That's it.. it's that simple."
The music video has been shot exclusively in Nashik, with key portions filmed at Saiyami Kher's farmstay, lending the visuals an organic and deeply personal charm.
“We shot at my farm stay in Nashik, it felt like utopia and made the experience even more special,” Saiyami added. Choosing real locations over stylised sets allowed the emotions and lyrics of the song to unfold naturally.
Talking about the musician, Kirkire won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice. He was first feted with the honour in 2006 for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram" from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009, for the song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" from the film 3 Idiots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment