Kim Kardashian Asks, 'Where Did The Time Go?' As Daughter Chicago Turns 8

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Reality star Kim Kardashian penned a lovely birthday note as her little bundle of joy, Chicago, turned 8 years old on Thursday.

Wishing her little munchkin on her special day, Kim thanked Chicago for filling their world with laughter and cartwheels.

While expressing her love for the birthday girl, SKIMS co-founder also wondered where the time flew as her daughter is growing up so fast.

Her birthday wish for Chicago read, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so may laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi! (sic)"

Kim's post also included an album of some of Chicago's precious memories throughout the years. These stills had Chicago skiing, cuddling with her mother, spending time with her family, and also posing in a field of flowers.

Additionally, Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also wished her with a sweet social media post that read, "Happy birthday to our precious Chi Chi! I can't believe you are eight today!!! Time flies so fast."

She went on to add, "You bring such joy, warmth, and love into our lives, and it's impossible not to smile when you're around. You remind me so much of your mommy when she was your age. You are kind, funny, thoughtful, caring, full of love, and the smartest little girl. I'm endlessly proud of the bright, creative, and amazing little lady you're becoming."

"You are an incredible granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, and I love you endlessly, my sweet angel. Happy birthday Chicago! Lovey xo," Kris' Insta post concluded.

For those who do not know, Kim has two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm, with her ex Kanye West.