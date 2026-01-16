Venezuelan Nobel Prize Winner Presents Her Medal To Trump!

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she presented her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, who described it as a“wonderful gesture of mutual respect”.

Machado, who has on previous occasions said that she would give her Nobel Prize to Trump, met the American president in the White House on Thursday, a closely watched meeting that came days after the US carried out a military strike in Venezuela and captured its leader, Nicolás Maduro.

“It was my Great Honour to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect.“Thank you, María!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

A photograph released on social media shows Machado standing in the Oval Office with Trump, who is holding a frame that contains the Nobel Peace Prize, with the caption“the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Medal awarded to María Corina Machado.”

“To President Donald J Trump – In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy and defending liberty and prosperity,” a message accompanying the medal said.

“Presented as a personal symbol of gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan people in recognition of President Trump's principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela.” The courage of America and its president, Donald J. Trump, will never be forgotten by the Venezuelan people,” the message, signed by Machado and dated Washington, January 15, 2026 said.

After her meeting, Machado told reporters that she“presented the President of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize... as recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom.”