UN Chief: Lawless World Order Threatens Global Cooperation
As Guterres enters the final year of his tenure as UN Secretary-General, he told the 193-member General Assembly on Thursday that he will make every day of 2026 count and remains fully committed and determined to keep working, fighting, and pushing for a better world.
Against the backdrop of the recent US military action in Venezuela, the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other geopolitical challenges, Guterres said the world is brimming with conflict, impunity, inequality and unpredictability.
“A world marked by self-defeating geopolitical divides...brazen violations of international law...and wholesale cuts in development and humanitarian aid. These forces and more are shaking the foundations of global cooperation and testing the resilience of multilateralism itself,” he said.
“That is the paradox of our era: at a time when we need international cooperation the most, we seem to be the least inclined to use it and invest in it. Some seek to put international cooperation on deathwatch. I can assure you: we will not give up,” the UN chief said.
