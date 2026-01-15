Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Klöckner & Co intends to divest Becker Group

15.01.2026 / 23:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf (Germany), January 15, 2026 Klöckner & Co intends to divest Becker Group Klöckner & Co SE (“Klöckner & Co”) today announces its intention to sell Becker Group, one of the largest multi metal platforms in the flat steel sector in Europe. The Management Board of Klöckner & Co reached this decision after a comprehensive analysis and assessment of possible strategic options for Becker Group. With this move, Klöckner & Co aims to enable the Becker Group's participation in industry consolidation in Europe under new ownership, while placing a sharper focus on higher value-added products and services. About Klöckner & Co: Klöckner & Co is now one of the largest producer-independent steel and metal processors and one of the leading service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 110 warehouse and processing locations, primarily in North America and the“DACH” region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000 customers. Currently, the Group has more than 6,000 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.6 billion in fiscal year 2024. By consistently implementing its corporate strategy, Klöckner & Co strives to become one of the leading service center and metal processing company in North America and Europe. The focus is on continued targeted expansion of the service center and higher value-added business, diversification of the product and service portfolio as well as integration of additional CO2-reduced solutions under the Nexigen® umbrella brand. The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse. ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576 About Becker Group: Becker Group is one of the largest multi metal platforms in the flat steel sector in Europe, supplying its customers with a large selection of top-quality flat steel grades at agreed deadlines. The company is actively shaping the path to a sustainable steel industry. With a large product portfolio and the use of state-of-the-art digital and automation systems, Becker Group has earned a reputation as a reliable partner in the flat steel industry. The Becker Group's key figures for the last reporting periods are as follows: First nine months of 2024: Sales of €618 million; Operating result (EBITDA before material special effects) of €-41 million - Full year 2024: Sales of €796 million; Operating result (EBITDA before material special effects) of €-60 million - First nine months of 2025: Sales of €567 million; Operating result (EBITDA before material special effects) of €-36 million. For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage accessible via and/or the annual report 2024, p. 33 (accessible via investors/publications). Contact: Press

Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson

Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR +49 211 88245-360

...

Investors

Fabian Joseph

Head of Investor Relations +49 211 88245-488

... 15.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

