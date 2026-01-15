420 With CNW - Government-Funded Research Says Cannabis Users Are Being Wrongfully Jailed For DUI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Government-funded research is raising serious concerns about how cannabis driving laws are being enforced in the United States. According to a new scientific study, many cannabis users are being arrested, charged, and even jailed for driving under the influence despite showing no real signs of being impaired. The research suggests that current DUI laws related to marijuana are not based on sound science and are unfairly punishing innocent people.

As drug laws around the country evolve, a bigger task will be to roll back many of the prohibitionist perceptions that show up in different aspects, such as laws that regard traces of THC in blood as proof of intoxication.

