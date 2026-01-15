Super Bowl Bets Are Surging-But These 6 Wagers Could Get You Flagged By Your Bank
Sending $20 to DraftKings won't raise eyebrows, but sending $500 three times in an hour might. Banks monitor for“structuring,” a tactic used to avoid detection by breaking up large transactions. Even if your intent is innocent, repeated high-dollar transfers to gambling platforms can resemble money laundering. This is especially true if the amounts are just under common reporting thresholds. To avoid issues, keep your deposits consistent with your usual spending habits and space them out.2. Using Multiple Payment Methods for the Same Bet
Trying to split a $1,000 bet across your debit card, credit card, and PayPal might seem smart, but it can look shady. Banks and payment processors flag this as a potential attempt to obscure the source of funds. It's a tactic often associated with fraud or attempts to bypass platform limits. If your bank sees multiple payment methods used in rapid succession for similar transactions, it may trigger a review. Stick to one payment method per platform to keep things clean.3. Betting Through Offshore or Unregulated Sites
Not all sportsbooks are created equal. Offshore and crypto-based betting platforms are often linked to scams and are a major red flag for banks. Even if the site looks legitimate, your bank may automatically block or reverse the transaction. Repeated attempts to fund these accounts can lead to your account being flagged for suspicious activity. To stay safe, use only U.S.-licensed sportsbooks that comply with federal and state regulations.4. Sudden Spikes in Gambling Activity
If you rarely gamble but suddenly drop $1,000 on Super Bowl weekend, your bank might panic. AI systems track your typical spending behavior and flag anything that deviates sharply. A sudden surge in gambling-related transactions, especially if paired with other high-risk behaviors like cash advances, can look like fraud. Even if you're just getting into the Super Bowl spirit, your bank doesn't know that. If you plan to go big, consider notifying your bank in advance.5. Frequent Withdrawals After Betting Wins
Winning is great until your bank thinks you're laundering money. Pulling out large sums of cash right after a betting payout can mimic suspicious behavior. Multiple withdrawals in round numbers over a short period are a classic red flag. Even if you're just cashing out to celebrate, your bank's algorithms may not see it that way. To avoid scrutiny, withdraw smaller amounts over time or leave your winnings in the account for a while.6. Peer-to-Peer Transfers Labeled as“Bets” or“Wagers”
Apps like Venmo and Cash App monitor payment notes for keywords like“bet,”“wager,” or“Super Bowl”. Labeling a $100 transfer as“Chiefs to win” might seem harmless, but it can trigger a compliance review. These platforms are under pressure to crack down on unregulated gambling activity. Even if it's just a friendly wager, the wrong label could get your transaction flagged or reversed. Use neutral descriptions or avoid betting-related transfers on peer-to-peer apps altogether.Bet Smart, Stay Off the Radar
Super Bowl betting can be fun, but it's not worth getting your account frozen. As banks ramp up fraud detection, even legal bets can look suspicious if they mimic risky behavior. Stick to regulated platforms, avoid unusual transaction patterns, and don't get cute with payment notes. If you're planning a big betting weekend, consider giving your bank a heads-up. Because the only thing worse than losing a bet is losing access to your own money.
Have you ever had a bet trigger a fraud alert? Share your story in the comments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment