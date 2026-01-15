UAE And Syria Among The Winners On Second Day Of FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 15th January 2026: UAE and Syria were among the winners on day two of the 13th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Wednesday's schedule at Al Forsan International Sports Resort saw eight categories being held and once again there were some impressive performances in the UAE capital.

Organised by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, the event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation,' Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the guidance and supervision of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

In the Juniors' One Round with Jump Off (130cms), UAE's Saud Mohamed Almaeeni finished first with Kartouche MZ, ahead of his compatriot Fatima Intan Yousuf Abdullah Al Mulla, and Bulgaria's Nastassia Klats.

In the 110cms of One Round with Jump Off, Syria's Zuhir Mhd Fadi Al Zabibi, riding Snow White was the quickest with UAE's Bakheet Mohamed Alqubaisi, and Iraq's Hamzah Aldulaimi, who finished second and third, respectively.

In the Special Two Phases (115cms), UAE's Saif Owaida Mohammed Al Karbi, produced a non-fault performance with Pink Floyd V&V as Britain's Katy Speller and Syria's Sabri Badenjki, also impressed but had to settle for silver and bronze.

Syria's Layth Ghrayeb picked up where he left off from the opening day with another victory in the One Round with Jump Off (135cm). Riding Favorite De Grandry, he held off UAE pair Shaikh Khalid Sultan Al Qasimi and Fatima Intan Yousuf Abdullah Al Mulla.

Ghrayeb returned again to add to his gold tally in the One Round with Jump Off (120cms) with UAE's Saif Owaida Mohammed Al Karbi, and Mohamed Ghali Al Zaibak completing the podium.

The level of performances continued to be of the highest standard with the Special Two Phases (125cms) being another. Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi of the UAE came out on top with Onora J, ahead of Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Greece's Dimitrios Natsis.

In the One Round Against the Clock - GP Qualifier (140cms), Amre Hamcho of Syria, won gold while Egypt's Amr Gamal Mohamed and Mohamed Osama Al Zabibi of Syria finished runner-up and third.

In the Special Two Phases (125cms) UAE's Hazza Hamad Al Dhaheri won the category ahead of Mohamad Mogheeth Al Shehab of Syria and Salim Ahmed Alsuwaidi of UAE.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak International Show Jumping Cup 2026 will continue daily until Friday with the international competition before it concludes with the national event on Sunday.

