The Woman Accused By The DIS Went To The Prosecutor's Office, Learned Of The Complaint Against Her, And Made Strong Statements That Shook The Political Scene

Stella Chinchilla's appearance before the Attorney General's Office added a new chapter of high political tension to the case involving the alleged plot to assassinate President Rodrigo Chaves Robles. Far from limiting herself to the silence recommended by her defense team, Chinchilla surprised everyone by making public statements that her own lawyer tried to stop.

Why did she go to the Public Prosecutor's Office?

Chinchilla appeared at the Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday to formally learn about the allegations against her. The proceedings took place one day after the National Intelligence and Security Directorate (DIS) expanded a complaint related to an alleged plan to assassinate the president.

Initially, the complaint named only Chinchilla; however, hours later it was extended to a total of six people, according to official sources.

What the complaint alleges

According to the document presented by the DIS, there have been acts of surveillance and monitoring against the President of the Republic. The complaint mentions the capture of images that coincide with Chaves' official movements on December 16, 2025, when she went to the LABIN laboratory in Zapote for routine medical checkups.

Likewise, it indicates the existence of photographs showing the presidential escort and official vehicles, which, according to the DIS, would evidence a possible preliminary reconnaissance phase for a criminal act.

The statements that sparked controversy

Upon leaving the prosecutor's office, Stella Chinchilla decided to speak publicly, despite her lawyer's advice not to do so. Her words were direct and confrontational.

Chinchilla claimed that the entire case was a political setup, attributed-according to her-to sectors aligned with the ruling party. She even questioned the authenticity of the alleged messages used as evidence, claiming that they did not correspond to her writing style.

“My lawyer won't let me say it, but I'm going to say it anyway. I didn't write that. Those spelling mistakes are ridiculous; I don't write like that,” she told the media.

She added that if those chats were real, his family would have noticed immediately.“My mom is a philologist; she would never allow me to write like that,” she said.

A case with high political impact

Chinchilla's statements add to an already tense context, marked by the electoral process and the national debate on security, the use of state intelligence, and the alleged political exploitation of sensitive allegations.

While the government insists that the threat must be taken very seriously, opposition sectors and analysts question the public handling of the case and the strength of the evidence disclosed so far.

What happens next?

The Public Prosecutor's Office must analyze the material presented by the DIS, determine the validity of the evidence, and decide whether there is sufficient grounds to proceed with a formal criminal investigation against the individuals named.

For now, Stella Chinchilla is not facing any publicly known precautionary measures, but the case remains open and under judicial review. In an already polarized political landscape, this case promises to continue generating both legal and electoral repercussions in the coming days.

