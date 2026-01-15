403
Yemeni FM Al-Zandani Named As PM-Designate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi appointed Shaye Mohsen Al-Zandani as prime minister replacing Salem Saleh bin Braik who resigned his post on Thursday evening.
Under a presidential decree, signed by Al-Alimi and carried by Yemen News Agency (SABA) tonight, bin Braik's government has to continue acting on a care-taking basis until the formation of a new one.
In another decree, Al-Alimi named bin Braik who has served as prime minister since last May, as presidential advisor for financial and economic affairs.
The prime minister-designate Al-Zandani has served as foreign minister since March 26, 2024. (end)
