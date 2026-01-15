Mississauga-Based Artist Talia Hilmi Announces Debut Album Release In Early 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Canadian independent pop-rock and alternative pop artist, Talia Hilmi, is emerging as a compelling new voice in the contemporary music landscape, capturing attention with her emotionally resonant songwriting and dynamic pop-infused sound. Based in Mississauga, Hilmi is currently preparing for the release of her debut album this year.







Since officially entering the music scene over a year ago, Hilmi's artistic evolution has been marked by creative ambition and disciplined craft. She has devoted extensive time to professional studio work and creative collaborations throughout the Greater Toronto Area, channeling her experiences into a growing repertoire of heartfelt, relatable music. Her sound, marked by authentic storytelling and youthful energy, blends pop-ballad lyricism with pop-rock and alt-pop influences.

In January 2025, Hilmi released her debut single“16 Candles,” a nostalgic exploration of growing up and navigating life's challenges. The song's candid reflection on youth and emotion introduced audiences to Hilmi's capacity for vulnerability and melodic sincerity, earning early praise from listeners.

Most recently, she released her latest single“Forever Near,” continuing to showcase her evolving artistry and commitment to meaningful storytelling through music. The track expands upon her identity, delivering an emotive listening experience that further solidifies her place within the independent music scene. Hilmi's work captures the emotional landscape of her generation, blending vulnerability, optimism, and resilience.

“The past year has been about finding my voice and understanding the kind of stories I want to tell,” says Hilmi.“Starting with 16 Candles allowed me to process the challenges of growing up, and now, with the album on the horizon, I feel like I'm finally showing the full spectrum of my sound. Moving to the GTA and spending so much time in the studio has been essential to that process.”

This full-length project promises to deliver a cohesive artistic vision that builds on her early singles and showcases her evolution as a songwriter and performer. In addition to her studio work, she has also collaborated with Empower Your Influence, a platform that supports independent creatives and amplifies emerging talent.

“Music has always been my way of making sense of change and emotion,” Hilmi adds.“This next phase feels like the beginning of something bigger, and I'm looking forward to sharing more of that with listeners in the coming year.”

As she builds toward her debut album release, Hilmi continues to attract attention from fans and industry observers alike. With her distinctive blend of pop-ballad warmth and pop-rock edge, she has established a sound that is equally reflective and radio-ready.

Talia Hilmi's music is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Anghami.

