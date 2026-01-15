Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society Partner With World Cafe Live For Landmark Mardi Gras Show

MENAFN - GetNews)



Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler: Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society to Usher in a New Era of Spectacle at World Cafe Live this Mardi Gras

PHILADELPHIA, PA - January 15, 2026 - This Fat Tuesday, the spirit of the French Quarter migrates North as World Cafe Live proudly presents Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society for a transcendent Mardi Gras celebration on February 17th, 2026. This performance marks a significant turning point for the iconic Philadelphia venue, signaling a new age of curated, immersive, and culturally rich programming.

Steeped in the hot jazz traditions of the 1920s and 30s, Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society are the city's premier purveyors of "red hot" syncopation. For this one-night-only engagement, the ensemble has curated a specialized repertoire that pays homage to the birthplace of jazz, blending the brassy exuberance of New Orleans street parades with the sophisticated charm of a Delta ballroom.

An Evening of Sensory Immersion The experience extends far beyond the bandstand. World Cafe Live will transform into a bastion of Southern hospitality, featuring:



The Big Easy Banquet: A specialty menu crafted specifically for the occasion, featuring authentic New Orleans flavors that evoke the culinary heritage of the Gulf Coast.

Voodoo & Vieux Carré: A bespoke cocktail program featuring NOLA classics-from the potent Sazerac to the refreshing Hurricane-designed to transport guests to the cobblestones of Bourbon Street. The Golden Age Atmosphere: In the spirit of the holiday, the venue will embrace the history and decadence of the carnival season, encouraging a night of revelry and elegance.



By pairing the historical mastery of Drew Nugent with a fully realized culinary and atmospheric experience, World Cafe is ushering in a new standard for events at the venue. They are honoring the past to define the future of Philadelphia nightlife.

Event Schedule:



Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Dinner & Spirits: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM The Main Event: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM



Tickets:

Tickets are available now at MARDI GRAS 2026 WCL. Due to the specialized nature of the menu and the intimate curation of the evening, early booking is highly recommended.

About Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society:

Led by the incomparable Drew Nugent, the Midnight Society is a collective of musicians dedicated to the authentic preservation and energetic performance of early 20th-century jazz. Known for their wit, style, and virtuosic command of the genre, they remain Philadelphia's most sought-after vintage jazz ensemble.

About World Cafe Live:

Since its inception, World Cafe Live has been a centerpiece of the Philadelphia music scene. As it enters this new era, the venue is committed to producing multi-sensory, high-concept events that bridge the gap between world-class performance and immersive hospitality.