Trinasolar Sets New World Record For Perovskite-Silicon Tandem Modules, Paving The Way For Space Solar Development

MENAFN - GetNews)Trinasolar announced today that its renowned innovation platform has achieved a critical technological leap. Setting its sights on Space PV, the platform has broken the world record for power output with its large-area (3.1 m2) perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem modules, reaching 886W. This breakthrough, along with significant efficiency gains in perovskite/P-type heterojunction (HJT) tandem cells, signals a major step toward the next generation of space-based energy. This milestone marks the 38th time Trinasolar has created or broken a world record, setting a new benchmark for high-efficiency energy supply as the industry moves toward securing scarce orbital resources and supporting global real-time intelligent response systems.

As global computing infrastructure extends from the ground to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Space Solar is becoming the essential choice to overcome terrestrial grid loads and energy constraints. It serves as a vital long-term power source for space computing and deep-space exploration, and remains the only sustainable energy solution for the "Space Generation – Wireless Transmission – Ground Reception" model.

With SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently outlining a vision for solar-powered AI satellites-proposing that space-based data centers could become the most cost-effective solution for AI computing within five years-and his goal of leveraging Starship to facilitate 100GW-level annual deployment, the market is poised for explosive growth. Driven by the evolution of reusable rocket technology, the global Space Solar market is expected to approach the $150 billion level by 2030.

While gallium arsenide (GaAs) cells currently dominate space applications, their high cost remains a barrier. As demand for LEO communications and space computing surges, crystalline silicon cells and newly developed perovskite cells are expected to see rapid adoption. In particular, P-type HJT and perovskite tandem technologies have emerged as the primary focus for the next generation of Space PV.

Trinasolar continues to deepen its mastery of core PV technologies while executing a forward-looking strategy in the Space Solar sector. The company's exploration in this field dates back a decade, when it took the lead in conducting irradiation testing and research on silicon solar cells under space-environment conditions. These early initiatives allowed Trinasolar to accumulate invaluable experimental data and engineering experience, providing a foundation for subsequent technical evolution. This commitment to long-termism in R&D investment has provided solid support for Trinasolar's sustained leadership in cutting-edge photovoltaic frontiers.

In its technical roadmap, Trinasolar adopts "Full Matrix & Deep Accumulation" as its core strategy. Relying on its renowned innovation platform, the company has systematically built a comprehensive technical system covering crystalline silicon, perovskite, and Group III-V compound cells such as GaAs.

To meet the extreme requirements for lightweight design and high reliability in space applications, the renowned innovation platform has proactively deployed flexible GaAs solar cell technology, significantly enhancing the energy output capability per unit of mass for spacecraft. Building on this foundation, Trinasolar has achieved industry-leading results across multiple technical paths:

1· Silicon Leadership: Trinasolar's large-area HJT cells have reached a conversion efficiency of 27.08%, leading the industry.

2· Perovskite Excellence: The renowned innovation platform's small-area perovskite/silicon tandem cells have exceeded 35% efficiency, while 210mm large-area tandem cells have reached 32.6%.

Trinasolar has secured its position in the global top tier of perovskite and tandem technology. To date, the company leads the world with 698 cumulative patent applications in this field and holds exclusive patent licensing from Oxford PV in China. At the same time, Trinasolar has achieved full-chain coverage from cells to modules across mainstream technology routes such as PERC, TOPCon, and HJT, setting and breaking world records38times. This "full technology coverage" capability enables the company to provide highly customized, total green energy solutions for diverse application scenarios, including space computing centers and LEO communication constellations.

"From participating in the 'Brightness Rural Electrification Program' in Western China over twenty years ago to today's frontier exploration of space data centers, Trinasolar has always been committed to crossing energy boundaries through leading technology," said Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trinasolar. "Moving forward, we will continue to drive synergistic breakthroughs across our entire technology matrix, building a solid and green foundation for humanity's computing power and energy security in space."