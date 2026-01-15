Beloved Children's Book“Zany Zoo Adventures With Cadie The Rescue Dog” Earns The Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Acclaimed children's author Natalie McCurry is celebrating a major milestone as her latest book, Zany Zoo Adventures with Cadie the Rescue Dog, part of the Adventures With Cadie Kids Books series and affectionately known as“Natalie McCurry (but mostly Cadie),” has received the Literary Titan Book Award. This honor recognizes books that demonstrate exceptional storytelling, creativity, and impact, solidifying Cadie's place as a standout character in contemporary children's literature.

Zany Zoo Adventures with Cadie the Rescue Dog invites young readers to step into the wild alongside Cadie, a spirited rescue pup whose journey from hardship to happiness continues in this heartwarming zoo adventure. With the help of a kind zookeeper, Cadie explores a bustling zoo and meets a parade of fascinating animals, from towering giraffes to mischievous monkeys. Along the way, children follow a colorful zoo map, answer playful questions, and learn fun animal facts in an engaging and organic way.

Literary Titan praised the book for its seamless blend of education and entertainment, highlighting its warm narration, interactive design, and vibrant illustrations by Chris Schwink. The review applauded Cadie's friendly, conversational voice and the inclusion of pronunciation guides, fun facts, and lesser known animals, all of which encourage curiosity and confidence in young readers. The story's gentle message of compassion and second chances, inspired by Cadie's real-life rescue journey, resonated strongly with reviewers and families alike.

In a recent author interview, McCurry shared that the inspiration for the story came from her love of animals and her niece, who worked as a zookeeper. She also emphasized her goal of including fun, unusual, and even silly facts to keep learning exciting. McCurry praised illustrator Chris Schwink for his hand-drawn artwork, noting that his talent brings her stories and visions to life in a way that feels authentic and heartfelt.

Released in December 2025, this third installment in the Adventures With Cadie Kids Books series continues to delight families who value animals, adventure, and stories that spark curiosity. The Literary Titan Book Award further underscores the book's appeal as a wholesome, spirited read that pulls children away from screens and into a world of discovery, kindness, and imagination.

Zany Zoo Adventures with Cadie the Rescue Dog is available now on Amazon, BookBaby Book Store, and other retailers . Families, educators, and animal lovers are invited to add this award-winning title to their bookshelves and join Cadie on her unforgettable zoo adventure.

About the Author

Natalie McCurry is a retired police officer and the author of the Adventures With Cadie Kids Books series. She draws inspiration from her real-life rescue dog, Cadie, who was saved by Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue from a kill shelter in Texas after a difficult early life, and inspiration also came from her Great Nephews and Great niece, while writing about her rescue dog. Through her stories, McCurry weaves themes of compassion, resilience, and second chances, encouraging young readers to learn, explore, and care deeply for animals. In addition to writing, Natalie enjoys photography, volunteer work, spending time with family and friends, and caring for her rescue animals. Adventures With Cadie Kids Books series is ongoing.

