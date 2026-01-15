A Faith-Filled Children's Book Bringing The Story Of Creation To Life For The Youngest Readers

The Story of Creation: God Made the World by Mary Skaria is a beautifully crafted children's book that introduces young hearts to the biblical account of Creation with clarity, warmth, and reverence. Designed for early readers and listeners, the book gently guides children through the seven days of Creation while nurturing awe, faith, and a foundational love for God.

About the Book

Beginning in the stillness of the very first moment, The Story of Creation: God Made the World invites children into the wonder of God's creative power. From the emergence of light out of darkness to the formation of land, seas, plants, animals, and finally humanity itself, each stage of Creation is presented in simple, lyrical language that young children can easily understand and enjoy.

The narrative follows the biblical timeline closely, pairing child-friendly storytelling with carefully selected Scripture passages from the King James Version. Each section introduces a new day of Creation, reinforcing both the order and purpose behind God's work. Through repetition, gentle rhythm, and vivid imagery, the book encourages engagement, listening, and early comprehension for children between the ages of two and six.

Beyond recounting events, the book emphasizes meaning. Children are taught that the world around them is intentional, good, and lovingly made. The story highlights harmony in Creation, care for the Earth, and humanity's special role as stewards of God's world. The conclusion rests on the holiness of the seventh day, offering young readers an early understanding of rest, gratitude, and reverence.

This book is especially suited for shared reading experiences between parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, or teachers and students. Its gentle tone, faith-centered message, and visual storytelling approach make it an effective tool for early spiritual formation, whether read aloud at bedtime, used in Sunday school settings, or explored through coloring and discussion.

Reader Appeal

The Story of Creation: God Made the World will resonate strongly with Christian families seeking age-appropriate faith resources, educators looking for meaningful children's content, and churches aiming to introduce biblical truths to young learners. Its combination of Scripture, storytelling, and visual engagement offers a thoughtful introduction to foundational Christian beliefs while fostering curiosity, wonder, and love for God from the earliest years.

About the Author

Mary Skaria has dedicated more than three decades of her life to caring for others as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse. Through her work with newborns and their families during life's most fragile moments, she developed a deep sense of compassion, patience, and reverence for life-qualities that strongly inform her writing for children.

Raised in a traditional Christian household, Mary has long believed that teaching children the ways of the Lord is a sacred responsibility and the beginning of wisdom. As a mother of two grown children, she continues to focus her creative and spiritual efforts on nurturing faith and moral understanding in young hearts. Her writing reflects both professional insight and personal conviction, offering children stories that are gentle, meaningful, and spiritually grounding.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, interviews, bulk orders, church or school events, or additional information regarding The Story of Creation: God Made the World or Mary Skaria, please use the details below.