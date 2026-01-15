Dynaresource Announces Preliminary Full Year 2025 Operating Results And 2026 Guidance

January 15, 2026 5:15 PM EST | Source: DynaResource, Inc.

All figures in United States Dollars ("USD").

Irving, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR) ("DynaResource", or "the Company") is pleased to announce its preliminary full year 2025 operating results and 2026 guidance for its San Jose de Gracia Mine ("SJG" or the "mine") located in the center of the Sierra Madre Occidental belt in Mexico.

2026 Guidance Highlights Include:



Gold Production: 22,000 to 24,000 gold ounces

Cash Costs: $1,400-$1,600 per ounce produced

All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC"): $2,400-$2,600 per ounce produced Exploration Expenditures: $1.0-2.0 million

Rohan Hazelton, CEO of DynaResource stated, "2025 was a foundational year for the Company highlighted by the strengthening of our leadership and operating team which has led to the elimination of the underground development backlog, and the discovery of two newly identified mineralized zones adjacent to existing workings at the Tres Amigos and La Mochomera deposits, both of which have now been incorporated into our 2026 mine plan.

"We also completed a major optimization of our processing plant and commissioned a new primary gravity gold circuit, including the installation of three Falcon gravity concentrators, to improve overall recoveries. Importantly, alongside these capital and technical advancements, we implemented a focused cost-reduction initiative that identified and reduced operating expenditures by approximately $3 million.

"Collectively, these improvements have significantly strengthened our operating platform and positioned the Company for a more stable, efficient, and predictable operating performance profile in 2026.

"The Company has also enhanced its board leadership and governance framework with a focus on improving transparency to support the next phase of corporate growth, moving towards a potential uplisting in 2026, and continued long-term value creation."

2026 Outlook

The guidance for 2026 incorporates the stability and predictability in underground ore production and ore processing provided by the 2025 capital works programs and improvements in operational practices and planning. This includes an uplift in overall gold recovery due to the installation of the primary gravity gold circuit. Ore mining is scheduled from the Tres Amigos, San Pablo, and La Mochomera deposits and the new discoveries of Victoria and Palos Chinos.

The Company remains focused on further improving the profitability of the mine with cash costs targeted to decrease by approximately 15% given the continued effort to increase efficiencies. The Company made significant changes to its purchasing and procurement processes in the latter part of 2025 which have already produced early positive results. We expect these improvements to carry throughout 2026.

While guidance reflects an approximate $1,000 per ounce difference between Cash Costs and AISC, this is due to the nature of our finished product. Gold concentrate typically incurs higher transportation and selling costs than gold dore, which most gold companies produce. In 2026, these costs are expected to total approximately $5M in addition to sustaining capital expenditures of approximately $14 million, consisting of $11 million for mine development and $3 million for other sustaining capital.

The Company will resume exploration activities at SJG with a planned, mainly underground drilling program of at least 10,000 meters, targeting four primary target zones across 30-40 holes. The planned zones are: 1) North of Tres Amigos in the direction of La Haciendita target, 2) San Pablo North / Cesena in the area between San Pablo and Tres Amigos, 3) San Pablo Deeps and 4) Palos Chinos / Purisima to the south of Mochomera. Total cost per meter, including sampling, is expected to be approximately $145.

2025 Preliminary Operating Results

Throughout 2025 the Company made significant capital investments which included increased capital underground development, increased access to working faces and improved utilization and productivity of underground support infrastructure and mining equipment. With these improvements the mine has the capacity to average 850-900 tonnes per day of ore delivery to the process plant.

The process plant was extensively re-furbished which, coupled with an effective planned maintenance program, dramatically improved the availability and utilisations of crushing, milling and flotation circuits. A capital works program was completed to add a primary gravity gold circuit to the processing plant which involved the installation of three new Falcon gravity concentrators. These Falcon concentrators were installed downstream of the ball mills to recover the significant portion of free gold present in the San Pablo, San Pablo Sur, and La Mochomera deposits. The three new Falcon concentrator units were wet commissioned in October 2025 and quickly commenced producing gravity gold concentrate. By December 2025 this circuit was producing an average of 18 ounces of gold in gravity concentrate per day.

A new tailings dam was completed during the third quarter 2024, with an estimated storage capacity of 670,751 cubic meters, distributed over four stages to accommodate up to three years of additional tailings. The third-stage facility is currently in use, and construction of the fourth stage is underway with completion scheduled in January 2026. The Company has also begun evaluating a potential location for a third tailings storage facility at the mine. These studies include environmental and geotechnical surveys to identify a preferred site.

During 2025 the Company compiled and interpreted geological, geochemical, geophysical, and historical mining data to support exploration activity. This review has led to the identification of the Victoria zone, a previously undocumented mineralized structure located approximately 40 meters from the upper-level development at Tres Amigos. Similarly, analysis of historical workings mining activity has highlighted the potential of the Palos Chinos zone, situated near active workings at Mochomera. Both zones are undergoing early-stage evaluation through exploration drifting, geological mapping, channel sampling, and internal bulk sampling. Material is being processed at the SJG process plant to assess mineralization, metallurgy, and gold recovery characteristics as the Company expects to exploit these two new mine developments as part of the mine plan in 2026.

Full year production of 21,393 ounces of gold fell within the Company's updated guidance of approximately 21,000 gold ounces compared to the previously adjusted guidance of 25,000 gold ounces.

A summary of key operational performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 is provided in the table and charts below: