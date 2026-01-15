403
Qatar PM, European Leaders Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman received a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart and current president of the European Council Constantinos Kombos, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on Thursday.
The conversation dealt with the Qatari-EU relations, and regional and international issues of common concern, according to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Cyprus holds the rotating presidency of the European Council from January 1 to June 30, 2026. (end)
