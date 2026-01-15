Bassett Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sells approximately 60% of its products through its network of 86 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company's capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company's custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at . (BSET-E)
J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice
President - Chief Financial
& Administrative Officer
(276) 629-6614 - Investors
Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of
Communications
(276) 629-6387 – Media
