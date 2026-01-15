Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2025 Dividend Tax Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the“Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today the allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Ordinary

Income Capital

Gains Record

Date Payable

Date Total 2025

Distributions

Per Share

(1a + 2a + 3) Total

(Box 1a) Total

(Box 2a) Unrecaptured

Sec 1250

(Box 2b) Non Dividend

Distributions

(Box 3) 12/26/2024 1/9/2025 $ 0.470000 $ 0.271484 $ 0.012520 $ 0.002423 $ 0.185996 3/27/2025 4/10/2025 $ 0.470000 $ 0.271484 $ 0.012520 $ 0.002423 $ 0.185996 6/26/2025 7/10/2025 $ 0.470000 $ 0.271484 $ 0.012520 $ 0.002423 $ 0.185996 9/25/2025 10/9/2025 $ 0.470000 $ 0.271484 $ 0.012520 $ 0.002423 $ 0.185996 Totals $ 1.880000 $ 1.085936 $ 0.050080 $ 0.009692 $ 0.743984



Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included 1,174 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.



