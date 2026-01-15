Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2025 Dividend Tax Treatment
| Ordinary
Income
| Capital
Gains
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
| Total 2025
Distributions
Per Share
(1a + 2a + 3)
| Total
(Box 1a)
| Total
(Box 2a)
| Unrecaptured
Sec 1250
(Box 2b)
| Non Dividend
Distributions
(Box 3)
|12/26/2024
|1/9/2025
|$
|0.470000
|$
|0.271484
|$
|0.012520
|$
|0.002423
|$
|0.185996
|3/27/2025
|4/10/2025
|$
|0.470000
|$
|0.271484
|$
|0.012520
|$
|0.002423
|$
|0.185996
|6/26/2025
|7/10/2025
|$
|0.470000
|$
|0.271484
|$
|0.012520
|$
|0.002423
|$
|0.185996
|9/25/2025
|10/9/2025
|$
|0.470000
|$
|0.271484
|$
|0.012520
|$
|0.002423
|$
|0.185996
|Totals
|$
|1.880000
|$
|1.085936
|$
|0.050080
|$
|0.009692
|$
|0.743984
Tax Disclaimer
The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.
About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included 1,174 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
|Contact:
|Investor Relations
|(646) 349-0598
